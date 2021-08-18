Analyzing Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) and Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) and Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Standard Life Aberdeen and Brother Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Life Aberdeen 1 2 1 0 2.00 Brother Industries 0 2 1 0 2.33

Risk and Volatility

Standard Life Aberdeen has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brother Industries has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard Life Aberdeen and Brother Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Life Aberdeen $5.10 billion 1.77 $339.65 million N/A N/A Brother Industries $5.74 billion 1.02 $222.92 million $1.72 25.92

Standard Life Aberdeen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brother Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Life Aberdeen and Brother Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Life Aberdeen N/A N/A N/A Brother Industries 5.40% 7.11% 4.54%

Dividends

Standard Life Aberdeen pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Brother Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Brother Industries pays out 53.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans. The Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segment comprises of life insurance associates and joint ventures in India, UK, and China. The company was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others. The Printing & Solutions segment offers inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white and color laser printers; fax machines and scanners; and electronic stationary comprising labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Personal & Home segment provides home sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Machinery segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers, as well as industrial parts, such as reducers and gears. The Network & Contents segment provides online karaoke systems, music boxes, applications for smartphones/tablets, health care supporting equipment, and content services, as well as manages Karaoke clubs. The Domino segment offers coding and marking equipment, and digital printing equipment. The Others segment engages in real estate and other activities. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

