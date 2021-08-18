Analyzing VEREIT (NYSE:VER) & Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

VEREIT pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. VEREIT pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 66.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. VEREIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Equity LifeStyle Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VEREIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for VEREIT and Equity LifeStyle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VEREIT 1 6 1 0 2.00 Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 3 5 0 2.63

VEREIT presently has a consensus target price of $46.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.70%. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus target price of $77.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.06%. Given Equity LifeStyle Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equity LifeStyle Properties is more favorable than VEREIT.

Volatility & Risk

VEREIT has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VEREIT and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEREIT 22.20% 3.87% 1.98% Equity LifeStyle Properties 20.64% 18.54% 5.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of VEREIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of VEREIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VEREIT and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VEREIT $1.16 billion 9.94 $201.13 million $3.11 16.20 Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.09 billion 13.84 $228.28 million $2.17 38.18

Equity LifeStyle Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VEREIT. VEREIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats VEREIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants. The Cole Capital segment engages in raising capital for and managing the affairs of certain non-traded real estate investment trusts. VEREIT was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations. The Property Operations segment owns and operates land lease properties. The Home Sales and Rentals Operations segment purchases, sells, and leases homes at the properties.The company was founded by James M. Hankins in December 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

