Anchor Protocol (ANC) Hits Market Cap of $317.06 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $317.06 million and $14.96 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.07 or 0.00006715 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00013255 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,119,828 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

