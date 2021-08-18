Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AND. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.67.

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$41.40 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$31.81 and a 52-week high of C$50.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

