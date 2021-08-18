AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will post sales of $71.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.35 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $70.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $306.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.07 million to $307.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $331.32 million, with estimates ranging from $330.04 million to $332.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.82.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.