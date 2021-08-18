Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.51 Per Share

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.51 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AAL opened at GBX 3,246.90 ($42.42) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,052.73. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £44.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,580 ($46.77).

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders have acquired a total of 225 shares of company stock valued at $641,986 in the last ninety days.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

