Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Position Decreased by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA cut its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,005 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $481,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 407.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 99,036 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 22.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 192,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 35,478 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz bought 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $114,598.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.86. 161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,899. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.14. The company has a market cap of $618.17 million, a P/E ratio of -47.17, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

