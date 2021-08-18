Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of ANIX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,206. Anixa Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $130.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 935,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,827.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 64,000 shares of company stock worth $270,670. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

