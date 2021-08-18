Anna Mowry Acquires 17,500 Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CFO Anna Mowry bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Research analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NAUT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAUT. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $90,002,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $24,961,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $20,200,000. Amazon com Inc purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $14,716,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $13,520,000. Institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

