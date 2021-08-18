Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,502 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after acquiring an additional 366,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after acquiring an additional 252,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY remained flat at $$8.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 153,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,692,514. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

