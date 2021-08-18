Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Insider Gena L. Ashe Sells 2,301 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $129,109.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.34. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. Analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

