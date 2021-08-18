AntiMatter (MATTER) Hits One Day Volume of $524,559.00

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000733 BTC on exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $524,559.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00056613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.00843754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00102784 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,527,277 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

