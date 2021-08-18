Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Short Interest Down 27.3% in July

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:APEMY remained flat at $$65.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 86 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816. Aperam has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APEMY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

