Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Short Interest Down 27.3% in July

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS:APEMY remained flat at $$65.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 86 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816. Aperam has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.78.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.24%.
About Aperam
Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.
Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.