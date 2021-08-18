Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
AFT stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.57.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
