Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 7.2% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,485,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $151.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.