Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

