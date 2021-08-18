Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to $3.49-3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.Applied Industrial Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,597. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $107.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.67.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.