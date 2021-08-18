Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AUVI stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied UV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, President Max Munn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $33,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied UV stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Applied UV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

