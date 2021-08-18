AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

APP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $4,251,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $9,390,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $217,002,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $26,563,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $90.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.47.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

