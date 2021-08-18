Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $258,000 Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 568.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 515,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 265,301 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.