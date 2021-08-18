Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,074,000. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,604,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period.

Shares of XT opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.44. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

