Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 5,920 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after buying an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,920,000 after buying an additional 3,725,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 149.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

