Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,659 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $63.10. 32,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,136. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.85. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $63.91.

