Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 849,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,529,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 48,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,079. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.90. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $131.39.

