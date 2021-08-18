Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,399 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF makes up about 2.9% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PRFZ traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.82. 9,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,019. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.04. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $111.39 and a 1-year high of $191.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.