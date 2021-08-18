Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397,198 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $56,631,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 10.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,523,000 after buying an additional 1,391,448 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 17.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,000,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,872,000 after buying an additional 1,312,021 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 17.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,965,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,322,000 after buying an additional 1,167,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. 99,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,886,074. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

