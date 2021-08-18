Arthur Lee Rosenthal Buys 6,500 Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN) Stock

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN) Director Arthur Lee Rosenthal purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,561.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,561.86.

CVE PRN opened at C$0.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.95. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.61 and a 12-month high of C$1.25.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

