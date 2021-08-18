Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.790-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $702 million-$737 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.82 million.

Shares of AZPN opened at $126.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.46.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark cut Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.57.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.