Aspira Women’s Health Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspira Women’s Health in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 390.67% and a negative return on equity of 75.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.46. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 66,854.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 379.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 286,116 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 69.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

