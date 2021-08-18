ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Down 43.1% in July

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the July 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ASAZY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. 59,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,049. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

