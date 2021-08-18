Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $15.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.47 EPS.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $28.74 on Monday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

