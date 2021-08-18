Athene (NYSE:ATH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Athene’s shares have outperformed its industry year-to-date. It continues to bolster premiums through three organic channels — retail, flow reinsurance and institutional – on the back of its sound credit profile and addition of reinsurance partners. Inorganic growth driven by strategic buyouts and block reinsurance transactions, based on which it offers enhanced retirement solutions to the U.S. retirement industry, also bode well. Its relationship with Apollo positions it well for pursuing multiple buyout opportunities. Strong liquidity position has led to a solid balance sheet. it engages in prudent shareholder-friendly moves. However, exposure to several annuity products is likely to put pressure on investment yields in the near term due to lower interest rates. Poor ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholders’ funds.”

Get Athene alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Athene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Athene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.98.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Athene has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Athene will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,268.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 433 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $28,361.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,064 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Athene by 165.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athene (ATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.