Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock opened at $182.50 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

