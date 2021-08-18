Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in SAP by 6.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,245,099,000 after buying an additional 272,099 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of SAP by 16.8% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of SAP by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.10.

Shares of SAP opened at $148.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.93. The firm has a market cap of $182.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

