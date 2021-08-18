Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $29,000 Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 336.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE stock opened at $120.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $121.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.15.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

