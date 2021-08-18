Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 217.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,427,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,021 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the first quarter valued at $88,308,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 25,577.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 611,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,551,000 after acquiring an additional 608,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Huazhu Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,276,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,275,000 after acquiring an additional 452,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $355.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

