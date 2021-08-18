Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,097 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 200.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,102,000 after buying an additional 21,361,759 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter worth $25,874,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CEMEX by 113.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,537 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CEMEX by 19.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter worth $10,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

CX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.

Shares of CX opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

