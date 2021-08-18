Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 328.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,292 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,853,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819,091 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 361,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,396 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,821 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $123.70 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.35.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.