Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Atmos Energy has increased its dividend payment by 28.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. Atmos Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

ATO stock opened at $100.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.42. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

