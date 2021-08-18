Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Trading Down 4.9%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF)’s share price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIOSF)

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

