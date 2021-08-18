Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 42,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,711,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

ACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 632,079 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 501,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after purchasing an additional 339,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Institutional investors own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

