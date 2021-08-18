Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

