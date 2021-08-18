Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Auto Prop Reit from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.