Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Up 24.9% in July

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 193,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATDRY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

