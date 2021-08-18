Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.030-$2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.
Shares of Avista stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $41.96. 295,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.62.
Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avista will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.
In other Avista news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,975 shares of company stock valued at $944,551. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
