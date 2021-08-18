Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.030-$2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

Shares of Avista stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $41.96. 295,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avista will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

AVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Avista news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,975 shares of company stock valued at $944,551. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

