Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVVIY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aviva in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.26. Aviva has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

