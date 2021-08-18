Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AYALY traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428. Ayala has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1409 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 0.89%.

Ayala Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in providing real estate, telecommunications, utilities, logistics, financial and insurance services. It operates through following business segments: Parent Company, Real Estate and Hotels, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunications, Water Infrastructure, Electronics Manufacturing, Power generation, and Automotive, IT/BPO and Others.

