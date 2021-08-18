Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Releases Earnings Results

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:AYRWF traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.00. 128,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.51. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $37.50.

AYRWF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Ayr Wellness to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

