Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Down 47.1% in July

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AZMTF remained flat at $$1.83 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76. Azimut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

AZMTF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Azimut Exploration in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

