Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 340.20 ($4.44) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11. The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.01. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 295.81.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Myles Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

